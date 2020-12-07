Tamil Nadu CM, French envoy discuss opportunities in Indo-Pacific region, people-to-people exchanges
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday met French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and discussed opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region and people-to-people exchanges.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:13 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday met French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and discussed opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region and people-to-people exchanges.
Taking to Twitter, Lenain said he and Palaniswami had "productive talks" wherein they discussed ways, in which French companies can contribute to Tamil Nadu goals in industry R&D and sustainability.
"Very productive talks with Hon'ble @CMOTamilNadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami. We discussed how French companies can contribute to #TamilNadu's goals in industry, R&D and sustainability, as well as opportunities in the #Indopacific & last but not least people-to-people exchanges," Lenain tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu CM
- Emmanuel Lenain
- French