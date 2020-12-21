Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials this month

Vietnamese and U.S. officials will meet late this month to discuss trade issues, Vietnam's trade ministry said on Monday, after the U.S. Treasury last week labelled the Southeast Asian country a currency manipulator.

"Vietnam regretted the USTR (United States Trade Representative) decision on October 2 to launch section 301 investigation over Vietnam's currency and timber," the ministry told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The ministry said it was "extremely important for the two sides to maintain talks at the moment."