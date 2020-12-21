Left Menu
Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 316 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,515 Hyderabad Telangana reported 316 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.81 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,515, the state government said on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:04 IST
MDS3 KA-WISTRON No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka Bengaluru: Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company.

MDS6 KL-ASSEMBLY-LD FARMERS Special Kerala Assembly session on Dec 23 for resolution against farm laws Thiruvananthapuram: A special session of the Kerala Assembly is being convened on Wednesday to discuss the three contentious central farm laws and pass a resolution against the acts, whose repeal is being insisted by farmers agitating at the borders of Delhi for nearly a month. MES1 AP-WATER-PROJECT AP govt to launch watershed projects in five districts Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is launching the Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agriculture Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) project in five parched districts and also the tribal belt in Visakhapatnam district of the state, to be implemented over the next six years.PTI SS PTI PTI

