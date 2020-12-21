Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays Karnataka govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:10 IST
HC stays Karnataka govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers. A division bench of Chief justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty stayed the order, which was issued on August 31 earlier this year. "We direct that no further steps shall be taken on the basis of order based August 31," the bench said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by an NGO named People Union of Civil Liberties, Karnataka, challenging the August 31 order wherein the government had granted permission for the withdrawal of prosecution of 61 cases under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court has directed the state government to file its statement of objections to the petition by January 22, 2021, and posted the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia bans air travel with UK, Australia and South Africa over new virus

Tunisia said on Monday it has suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa, citing fears of a new coronavirus strain.Tunisia has reported a total of 120,687 coronavirus infections and 4,158 deaths.The health ministry sa...

Putin lauds AstraZeneca as it signs vaccine tie-up deal with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed British drugmaker AstraZenecas decision to test combining its own experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Russias Sputnik V shot, as Moscow said the start of clinical trials was imminent.Putin wa...

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Singapore received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, according to logistics firm DHL, ahead of a rollout in the city-state that health officials have said could be as soon as two or three weeks away.DHL, which is involved in t...

Moneyboxx raises Rs 10 cr from 3 NBFCs

Moneyboxx Finance, an NBFC that provides small-ticket loans to micro and small enterprises, on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from BlackSoil Capital, Caspian Impact Investments, and Ashv Finance. With the current round of fundraising...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020