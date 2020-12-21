Prime Minister Modi condoles Motilal Vora's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora and hailed him for his vast administrative and organisational experience. "Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise.

Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. Vora,93, passed away at the Fortis Escort Hospital in New Delhi earlier on Monday.

"Vora was hospitalised with urine infection two days back but it was not the cause of his death," Congress sources said. Mr Vora was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 16 after recovering from Covid-19.

Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020. The late Congress leader became the 13th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on January 25, 1989 and was in office till December 8, 1989.

Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996. Vora was born on December 20, 1927 at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (ANI)