France sticking to 'red lines' as Brexit talks continue - govt spokesman

France sticking to 'red lines' as Brexit talks continue - govt spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:06 IST
France is sticking to its "red lines", such as the right to fish in British waters, as Brexit talks continue between the United Kingdom and the European Union, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.
Talks on reaching a deal on future relations have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the EU's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field ensuring fair competition rules for businesses on both sides.
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- European
- Gabriel Attal
- British
ALSO READ
Rugby-French proud and frustrated after sudden-death England defeat
Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights
Tamil Nadu CM, French envoy discuss opportunities in Indo-Pacific region, people-to-people exchanges
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.
Chechnya buries teenager who beheaded French school teacher - rights adviser