France sticking to 'red lines' as Brexit talks continue - govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:06 IST
France is sticking to its "red lines", such as the right to fish in British waters, as Brexit talks continue between the United Kingdom and the European Union, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Talks on reaching a deal on future relations have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the EU's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field ensuring fair competition rules for businesses on both sides.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

