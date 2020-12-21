India, Israel to share know-how on building climate resilient infra, green healthcare

India and Israel on Monday signed an agreement to cooperate in the fields of health and medicine, including sharing of expertise in building climate resilient infrastructure and support to 'green healthcare'. The agreement was signed between Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi, and India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, on behalf of the Indian government.

The new pact replaces the previous one signed in September 2003, a press statement said. Ashkenazi expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, underlining the joint efforts in dealing with COVID-19.

India has lost 1,45,810 lives to COVID-19, with over 10 million confirmed infections, according to its health ministry. The coronavirus has claimed 3,109 lives in Israel. Ashkenazi emphasised on further strengthening cooperation in the sector of water management. The new agreement includes sharing of expertise for facilitating climate resilient infrastructure, as well as providing support for development of ''green healthcare'', i.e. climate resilient hospitals.

''In the wake of our ongoing cooperation on COVID-19, this agreement strengthens our existing cooperation in health and medicine. In particular, we look to deepening our efforts on digital health and medical devices,'' Singla told PTI. The agreement will expedite cooperation in exchange and training of medical doctors and other health professionals, assistance in development of human resources, and setting up of health care facilities.

It will also facilitate the exchange of information regarding regulation of pharmaceutical, medical devices and cosmetics. The two countries have also committed to share their expertise for vulnerability assessment for health of citizens against climate risk and public health actions targeted towards mitigation and adaptation, as well as facilitating climate resilient infrastructure (hospitals) promoting ''green healthcare''.

The agreement pushes to promote mutual research in various areas of relevance and also encourages the participation of representatives from both countries in round tables, seminars, symposia, workshops and conferences on issues of cooperation. Minister Ashkenazi emphasised on international collaborations to strengthen the health, economic and tourism sectors.

''I just signed two bilateral agreements with India and Vietnam in the fields of health and aviation. These agreements will strengthen cooperation in a variety of areas, promote professional collaborations and assist in the development of public health, trade and tourism,'' the Israeli minister tweeted. ''The pandemic has caused a global economic crisis. Even though there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccination programme, we must continue to strengthen international collaborations to prepare our health, economic and tourism sectors for the day after COVID-19,'' he wrote.