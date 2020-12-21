Left Menu
Mexican president expects no conflicts with Biden administration

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:52 IST
Mexican president expects no conflicts with Biden administration
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his weekend call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was "very friendly" and that he expect relations to be positive with the new Democratic administration taking office in January.

"There won't be any conflict with the new government that Mr. Biden heads," Lopez Obrador told a government news conference after their phone call on Saturday, which he said had lasted about 20-30 minutes.

