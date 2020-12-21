Left Menu
Man opens fire at woman for refusing to marry him

A 23-year-old married man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a woman in her home after she refused to marry him in Delhis Mohan Garden area, police said on Monday. The accused confessed that they had shot at the woman in her house when she refused to marry Karan, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:11 IST
A 23-year-old married man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a woman in her home after she refused to marry him in Delhi's Mohan Garden area, police said on Monday. Karan, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district, met the woman on short video making app Tik-Tok, which has been banned in the country, around 10 months ago, the police said. He is already married and has two children. When the victim got to know about it, she started ignoring him, they said. Karan's friend Praveen, 22, has also been arrested in connection with the case, the police said, adding that the woman is undergoing treatment

On Friday, police received information that a woman had been shot at by her one-sided lover and his friend, a senior police officer said. ''Police laid a trap at Goyla Dairy road, near Shyam Kunj Colony, Goyla village on Saturday and apprehended both the accused,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. The accused confessed that they had shot at the woman in her house when she refused to marry Karan, police said. Three-month-ago, when the woman came to know about his marriage, she started ignoring him and her family started looking for a match

Agitated over this, Karan made a plan to eliminate her. He stole a bike from Mohan Garden area and also used a fake number plate, the DCP said. He procured a country-made pistol and ammunition from his associate Praveen. On Friday, Karan, along with Praveen, entered the victim's house and fired at her from point-blank range. They then fled from the spot, the police said. One country-made pistol, three live cartridges, one empty cartridge and a stolen bike used in the crime were recovered from their possession, they added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

