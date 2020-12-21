Barr: no plans to appoint special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

Barr: no plans to appoint special counsel in Hunter Biden probeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:39 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of president-elect Joe Biden.
Barr is set to leave office this week. Hunter Biden disclosed earlier this month the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.
