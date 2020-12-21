Motilal Vora's life was shining example of public service: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Motilal Vora saying that his life is a shining example of public service and he was a true Congress leader. Several other party leaders also expressed their condolences on the demise of the leader who was a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and former Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi said Motilal Vora's demise has left a huge void that would be difficult to fill. "His life is a shining example of public service and unparalleled commitment to the Congress ideology. We will always miss his guidance and his selfless service. My heartfelt condolences to the family," she said.

Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to Arun, son of Motilal Vora, and said the country has lost a veteran Congress leader and an excellent administrator. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Congress leader and my esteemed colleague in Rajya Sabha Motilal Vora ji. He was a true Congress leader with a lot of administrative and political experience. He served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Treasurer of Indian National Congress for 16 years. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the former Prime Minister said.

Party leader P Chidambaram lauded Motilal Vora's work ethic and said that every party worker should imbibe and practise that. "I join thousands of Congress workers to mourn the passing away of veteran leader Motilal Voraji. Few have served the Congress party with such total devotion and loyalty for so long and so selflessly," Chidambaram said.

"His work ethic is a quality that every Congress worker should imbibe and practise. May Voraji's soul rest in eternal peace!" he added. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tributes to Motilal Vora.

The Congress leader passed away here on Monday following illness. He was 92. Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said the Congress leader was admitted under critical care in the cardiology department on December 19 on complaints of hypotension and died after experiencing a septic shock on Monday afternoon. (ANI)