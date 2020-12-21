Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.At about 1940 hours 7.40 pm today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sectors in district Poonch, defence spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:40 IST
Pak army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Monday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

''At about 1940 hours (7.40 pm) today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sectors in district Poonch,'' defence spokesperson said. On December 1, Pakistan army had restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling Rajouri Sector on the LoC in which BSF sub inspector Paotinsat Guite deployed at forward defence location was killed. On November 27, two army jawans -- Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh -- were killed when Pakistan army violated ceasefire along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On November 26, JCO Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian was critically injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. Indian Army Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji was killed on November 21 in Pakistani shelling in Laam sector in Rajouri distrct. On November 13, as many as 11 people, including five security personnel were killed after multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir. PTI AB RHL

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JD(S) leader Revanna blames BJP state VP for creating confusion over 'merger' issue

Dismissing reports of JDS merger with BJP, former minister and JDS MLA H D Revanna on Monday blamed BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali for creating the confusion. The whole confusion was created by Limbavali, for which he should apo...

Barr will not appoint special counsels to probe Trump's election fraud claims, or Hunter Biden

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has no plans to appoint special counsels to investigate President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter Biden, or to investigate President Donald Trumps unfounded claims of election fraud, he said on Monday. Speaki...

Afghan journalist killed in central Ghazni province

An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistans central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in last two months. Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni ...

NIA arrests 17 accused in Bengaluru riots case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday arrested 17 accused belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI, Popular Front of India PFI in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police statio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020