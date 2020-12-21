Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's coronavirus strain: Be careful but fearless,says Maha guv

Remaining careful and fearless should be the mantra of Indians at a time when COVID-19 is relapsing in the UK and other countries, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:57 IST
UK's coronavirus strain: Be careful but fearless,says Maha guv

Remaining careful and fearless should be the mantra of Indians at a time when COVID-19 is relapsing in the UK and other countries, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Monday. The governor also said that India has had less number of mortalities during the pandemic compared to other countries because of the ''better immunity'' of its people and selfless service rendered by warriors fighting the disease, as per a Raj Bhavan statement.

''At a time when COVID-19 is relapsing in the UK and other countries, 'be careful, don't be careless and 'be fearless and don't be fearful' should be the mantra for Indians,'' the governor is quoted as saying. India has since ancient times revered the quartet of ''Gau Mata (the cow), Ganga, Gita and Gayatri'', Koshyari said.

He praised those working for the welfare and well-being of cows. The governor made the remark during the presentation of 'Gau Bharat Bharati Samman' to the people involved in the welfare of cows, the statement said.

The award was presented to 31 social workers and eminent personalities at the event held at Raj Bhavan which was organised by weekly 'Gau Bharat Bharati'. The governor further said that science has proved the unique qualities of water from the river Ganga.

He said the people of rural India mopped their houses using cow dung and water as they believed that it rids the surroundings of harmful germs and bacteria. As is the case of Indian Yoga, the world will also acknowledge the importance and utility of cows, the governor said.

Film star Vivek Oberoi, musician S P Sen and others were felicitated on the occasion, the statement said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai student's plan to return home from UK hits hurdle

Travel plan of Mayuresh Dharmadhikari, a Mumbai resident who is currently pursuing his MSc in the United Kingdom and wanted to return home following a surgery, went awry due to suspension of flights from the European country till December 3...

JD(S) leader Revanna blames BJP state VP for creating confusion over 'merger' issue

Dismissing reports of JDS merger with BJP, former minister and JDS MLA H D Revanna on Monday blamed BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali for creating the confusion. The whole confusion was created by Limbavali, for which he should apo...

Barr will not appoint special counsels to probe Trump's election fraud claims, or Hunter Biden

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has no plans to appoint special counsels to investigate President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter Biden, or to investigate President Donald Trumps unfounded claims of election fraud, he said on Monday. Speaki...

Afghan journalist killed in central Ghazni province

An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistans central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in last two months. Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020