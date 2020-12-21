Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji with year-long events, Amit Shah to head commemoration committee

As a tribute for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, standing up for progress and for the well-being of fellow Indians, the Centre has decided to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with year-long activities, starting January 23, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:38 IST
Centre to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji with year-long events, Amit Shah to head commemoration committee
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897.. Image Credit: ANI

As a tribute for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, standing up for progress and for the well-being of fellow Indians, the Centre has decided to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with year-long activities, starting January 23, 2021. It has decided to constitute a high-level committee, to be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to decide on activities for the year-long commemoration starting Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 next year.

A Culture Ministry release on Monday said that the committee will include experts, historians, authors, and family members of Netaji, as well as eminent personalities associated with his Azad Hind Fauj and Indian National Army. The committee will lend guidance to the commemorative activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj in India as well as overseas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will always remain grateful to him for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. "Netaji was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring every Indian leads a life of dignity and we are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India," he has said.

The government in the recent past had taken several steps towards preserving and conserving the precious heritage of Netaji, the release said. Towards this, a museum on Netaji has been set up at Red Fort, New Delhi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on January 23, 2019. A permanent exhibition and a light-and-sound show on Netaji have been planned at the historic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The Government of India also declassified 33 files relating to Netaji on December 4, 2015, and made them accessible to public. Digital copies of 100 files were released by the Prime Minister on January 23, 2016 to meet the long-standing demand of the people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...

Girls outnumber boys, more enthusiastic at rock climbing camp in J-K's Anantnag

Girls were more enthusiastic and outnumbered boys at a rock climbing training camp organised in Anantnag to promote fitness and rejuvenate the minds of participants. The Kashmir Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised ...

Loneliness could worsen as COVID-19 disrupts Christmas, UK charities warn

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Dec 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tighter restrictions across Britain at Christmas are an abject disaster for mental health and could drive many into further isolation, charities said on Monday.Mental health experts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020