Centre to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji with year-long events, Amit Shah to head commemoration committee

As a tribute for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, standing up for progress and for the well-being of fellow Indians, the Centre has decided to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with year-long activities, starting January 23, 2021. It has decided to constitute a high-level committee, to be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to decide on activities for the year-long commemoration starting Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 next year.

A Culture Ministry release on Monday said that the committee will include experts, historians, authors, and family members of Netaji, as well as eminent personalities associated with his Azad Hind Fauj and Indian National Army. The committee will lend guidance to the commemorative activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj in India as well as overseas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will always remain grateful to him for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. "Netaji was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring every Indian leads a life of dignity and we are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India," he has said.

The government in the recent past had taken several steps towards preserving and conserving the precious heritage of Netaji, the release said. Towards this, a museum on Netaji has been set up at Red Fort, New Delhi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on January 23, 2019. A permanent exhibition and a light-and-sound show on Netaji have been planned at the historic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The Government of India also declassified 33 files relating to Netaji on December 4, 2015, and made them accessible to public. Digital copies of 100 files were released by the Prime Minister on January 23, 2016 to meet the long-standing demand of the people. (ANI)