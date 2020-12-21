Home ministry deputes team to assess damages caused by Cyclone Burevi in Tamil Nadu

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that it has deputed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by a Joint Secretary to assess damages caused by Cyclone 'Burevi' in Tamil Nadu.

"MHA deputes an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by a Joint Secretary to assess damages caused by Cyclone 'Burevi' in Tamil Nadu. IMCT will shortly visit the cyclone affected districts of the State," the office of the Home Minister of India said in a tweet.

On December 4, Cyclone Burevi hit Tamil Nadu coast. At least seven people were killed, and houses and agricultural produce damaged due to the heavy rains and winds accompanying the cyclone. The cyclone also disrupted the livelihood and power supply in various districts of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)