Chhattisgarh: Four members of family found dead in Durg district

Four members of a family were found dead in Khudmuda village under Amleshwar police station limits in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

ANI | Durg (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:04 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four members of family found dead in Durg district
Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a family were found dead in Khudmuda village under Amleshwar police station limits in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. As per Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi, while the man, his wife, his father, and his mother, were found murdered, the victims' 11-year-old son was severely injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

"We have discovered four corpses. All four were family members. The minor who is injured is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger now," the DGP said. The DGP added that police have formed a team to investigate the case, which is working on four to five angles.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, more clues will be revealed after we get the report. Cyber teams are also working on the case, and we are hopeful of solving the case soon," he added. (ANI)

