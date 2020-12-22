Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two held with over 7 kg opium in Haryana

Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charges of possessing and transporting the drug and seized over 7 kg of opium from their possession in Jind district.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:53 IST
Two held with over 7 kg opium in Haryana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charges of possessing and transporting the drug and seized over 7 kg of opium from their possession in Jind district. Sharing the information regarding the arrest and seizure of opium here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson said that the arrested accused were identified as Satish of Jind and Balwinder Kumar, a resident of Tohana. Both were apprehended by a police team from near bus stop Kinana.

According to Haryana police, after getting a tip-off about the smuggling of drugs in a car, a naka was established near Kinana bus stop. "The suspects were coming from Julana side to Jind. Police had stopped a car bearing a Haryana registration number for checking. During the search, police recovered 2 kg 56 grams of opium from Satish while 5 kg 90 grams opium seized from the possession of Balwinder," the police said.

A case has been registered under in this connection and the accused had been taken on remand by producing in the court and the matter is under thorough investigation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

The events of 2020 literally came out of nowhere. When the effects of the pandemic were first felt in mid-March, no one fully understood the impact they would have on society moving forward. In less than one year, digital transformation adv...

Andhra Pradesh police find missing Kuwait returnee, take her to husband

Andhra Pradesh police found the 32-year-old woman who was missing from Vijayawada International Airport on December 16 and took her to her husbands house in West Godavari district on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Sunday after the m...

EU rejects UK's latest Brexit offer on fisheries- Bloomberg News

The European Union has rejected United Kingdoms latest concessions on fishing, Bloomberg News reported httpsbloom.bg38qxL6W on Tuesday citing two officials....

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020