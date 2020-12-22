Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC's women legal forum to fast tomorrow in solidarity with protesting farmers

A forum of women lawyers, social Group of Lawyers of Delhi High Court have decided to fast on Wednesday in solidarity with the ongoing "Satyagrah" by farmers demanding to roll back the recently passed farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:17 IST
Delhi HC's women legal forum to fast tomorrow in solidarity with protesting farmers
A visual from farmers' protest at Gazipur border. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A forum of women lawyers, social Group of Lawyers of Delhi High Court have decided to fast on Wednesday in solidarity with the ongoing "Satyagrah" by farmers demanding to roll back the recently passed farm laws. Lawyers associated with the forum demanded to repeal the three farm laws on December 23, the day which is observed as Kisan Diwas.

"It is our belief that while the issue of the Constitutionality of the farm laws being enacted by the Center when agriculture is a state subject is subjudice before the Supreme Court and the issue of the legality of the enactment by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha is also being heard by the Supreme Court, implementation of irreversible and far-reaching farm laws would render these petitions infructuous and could cause irreparable damage to the farm sector in India," the forum said in a press statement on Tuesday. The forum includes senior advocates Indira Jaising, Mahalakshmi Pawani, Biswajit BhattacharyaMohan Katarki, Anand Grover and advocates Shadan Farasyat, Prashant Padmanabham, Ritu diwan, etc. It also includes members Shweta Kapoor, Zeba Khair and Iram Majid among others.

It said that the forum lawyers are against dismantling the regulatory mechanism of minimum support price (MSP) and permitting big corporates to negotiate with small farmers, who it said lack the means to enforce or negotiate contracts especially due to the absence of effective legal aid and judicial infrastructure in rural India. "The decisions of corporates driven by profit would also affect the food security if India and cropping patterns would be determined not by local needs but by international market forces.While the Indian and global economy, especially urban employment is badly hit by covid, 80 per cent of the country is dependent for its sustenance on agriculture, imposing such far-reaching legislation upon a vulnerable citizenry in such an unconstitutional manner is a matter of grave concern," the statement said.

"The father of our nation, Mahatama Gandhi said that if you silently watch injustice, it is as good as perpetrating it. We, therefore, have decided to observe a one-day fast in keeping with the moral practice of Satyagrah observed by Bapu against the injustice and haste of imposing the New Farm Laws, in solidarity of farmers," it added. This comes as thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital against the three farm laws, recently passed by the Central government. While farmer leaders and the Centre are engaged in several rounds of talks, discussions have remained inconclusive so far.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nivea introduces own sales portal

Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday introduced its sales portal, extending its presence further into the e-commerce segment. The website, which offers skin care and personal care products from Nivea, would serve customers across I...

Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo and discussed issues relating to bilateral defence and security cooperation, officials said. Singh also tweeted about his telephonic conversation with N...

Euro zone bond yields retrace early dip, focus on Brexit

Euro zone government bond yields were slightly up on Tuesday, erasing an earlier dip, as the market lacked direction amid concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus and Brexit trade-deal uncertainty. European Commission President Ursula...

Two Salzburg players fail doping tests after Mali game

Two players from Austrian champion Salzburg have failed doping tests after returning from international duty with Mali last month. Midfielder Mohamed Camara and forward Sekou Koita reported being given medication for altitude sickness befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020