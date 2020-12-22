Maha: Two held with drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore from Thane

Two persons were arrested from Thane district of Maharashtra and banned drugs worth over Rs 1.13 crore were seized from them, police said on Tuesday. Police seized a plastic box containing brown sugar and MD powder, collectively weighing over 3 kgs, which was hidden in the boot of a car under the limits of Padgha police station on Monday.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is Rs 1,13,79,500, a crime branch official said. Two occupants of the car, identified as Jahid Mohammad Hanif Shaikh and Ishwar Mishra, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

A local court on Tuesday remanded them in police custody for five days..