Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays CIC orders to disclose details of release, utilisation of MPLADS fund

In its appeal challenging the CIC orders, the ministry has contended that the commission acted beyond the power and jurisdiction it has under the Right to Information RTI Act. The government has claimed that maintaining records of information collected from various district authorities and MPs, with regard to MPLADS fund utilisation, was not covered under the provisions of the RTI Act. The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 22, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:13 IST
HC stays CIC orders to disclose details of release, utilisation of MPLADS fund

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed two CIC orders directing the Centre to disclose on its website the ''MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details, with names of beneficiaries'' of works undertaken under the MPLAD scheme. Justice Navin Chawla put on hold the two orders by the Central Information Commission (CIC) on two separate pleas moved by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation through central government senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt.

The court, which heard the matter physically instead of via video conference, also issued notice to the RTI applicants on whose separate pleas the two CIC orders were passed and sought their stand on the ministry's petitions, Bhatt said. Bhatt also confirmed that the court stayed the CIC orders of September 16, 2018 and October 16, 2018 by which the commission had directed the ministry to collect and disclose MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details of all the work carried out under the scheme.

It had also directed the ministry to ensure that this information was voluntarily disclosed by each MP in accordance with the RTI Act. Besides, the CIC had recommended to the ministry to take steps to prevent the alleged 'abuse' of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds by MPs by accumulating the money released each year of their five year term, and spending it only in the final year for political gains. In its appeal challenging the CIC orders, the ministry has contended that the commission acted beyond the power and jurisdiction it has under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The government has claimed that maintaining records of information collected from various district authorities and MPs, with regard to MPLADS fund utilisation, was not covered under the provisions of the RTI Act. The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 22, 2021.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline over COVID border closures

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...

U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about womens football in India. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held this year but was first postponed to 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020