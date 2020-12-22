Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud: ED says accused who defrauded IOB paid managers' flight, hotel bills

Probing a Rs 299-crore Indian Overseas Bank loan fraud case, similar to the alleged USD 2 billion worth PNB swindle, the Enforcement Directorate has found that the accused paid for the air travel and hotel stay of a senior bank manager and his family as kickbacks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:47 IST
Bank fraud: ED says accused who defrauded IOB paid managers' flight, hotel bills

Probing a Rs 299-crore Indian Overseas Bank loan fraud case, similar to the alleged USD 2 billion worth PNB swindle, the Enforcement Directorate has found that the accused ''paid'' for the air travel and hotel stay of a senior bank manager and his family as kickbacks. The central probe agency said ''lapses'' were also detected on the part of at least three managers -- Anil Kumar, P C Rana and N Chokalingam -- of the IOB branch in Chandigarh, ''as well as the concurrent auditors.'' The ED case is related to its criminal money laundering investigation ''in a case related to buyers credit fraud of Rs 299.14 crore at the IOB, Chandigarh''.

The agency took congnisance of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to file a case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against IOB Assistant Manager Ashu Mehra, properitor of heights international company Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, owner of vision procon company Dinesh Kumar and directors of a firm saibhakti impex Pvt ltd -- Gaurav Kirpal and Aman Kirpal. ''A charge sheet was filed by the CBI against the accused revealing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 299.14 crore to the bank on account of fraudulent unpaid LOUs (letter of undertaking) and that an amount of Rs 11.36 crore commission for 24 LOUs was also not received by the bank,'' the ED said.

A similar modus operandi of misusing the LOUs has been alleged by probe agencies in the Brady House branch (Mumbai) of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that led to a fraud estimated to be worth USD 2 billion, which came to light in 2018. Diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been alleged as the masterminds of this swindling, identified as one of the biggest case of bank loan fraud in the country. About the latest case, the ED said its probe found that the accused Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, Dinesh Kumar and Gaurav Kirpal ''conspired'' with IOB assistant manager Ashu Mehra ''for illegal diversion of funds to the bank accounts of fraudulent buyers on behalf of Indian import firms.'' ''These amounts were first credited by the overseas funding bank -- Bank of Baroda, Bahamas and PNB, Dubai -- into the HSBC Account of the Hong Kong-based export company Colour Wave (HK) Ltd though no imports took place.'' ''The accumulated amount in the HSBC Account was further remitted to India in the accounts of accused companies by showing it as adjustments for exports of third-party payments,'' the ED alleged.

It was found, the ED said, that the goods were either exported by the accused to different buyers or consignees by resorting ''to gross over-valuation or in some cases there was ''no export. ''In this manner the accused have generated the proceeds of crime by resorting to trade-based money laundering,'' the ED claimed.

It was found that ''payments for the air travels and hotel stays of the accused Ashu Mehra and his family members was borne by accused Dinesh Kumar and Gaurav Kirpal'', the agency said. The agency has attached properties worth over Rs 91 crore of various accused involved in the case till now, with an attachment of Rs 6.03 crore being done recently.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS-Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for people living with HIV?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the first COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world, HIVAIDS experts and advocates have sought to reassure those living with HIV that they can safely get the coronaviru...

Severe side effects of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine not common: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, December 22 ANISputnik Severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech pharmaceutical companies are a rare occurrence, a representative of the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesda...

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020