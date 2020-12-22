Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two lawmakers urge U.S. to further tighten restrictions on SMIC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:14 IST
Two lawmakers urge U.S. to further tighten restrictions on SMIC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two key Republican lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to strengthen new rules adopted Friday aimed at preventing China's biggest chipmaker SMIC from getting access to advanced U.S. technology.

Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Michael McCaul said the Entity List designation by the U.S. Commerce Department was not strict enough and should be rewritten immediately to close "dangerous loopholes that would allow nearly all sales to SMIC to continue without restriction and support the (Chinese Communist Party's) stated goal of military preeminence." The letter said they were concerned that without changes the rules would be "utterly ineffective in addressing this growing national security threat."

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS-Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for people living with HIV?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the first COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world, HIVAIDS experts and advocates have sought to reassure those living with HIV that they can safely get the coronaviru...

Severe side effects of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine not common: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, December 22 ANISputnik Severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech pharmaceutical companies are a rare occurrence, a representative of the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesda...

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020