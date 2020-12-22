Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand assembly passes supplementary budget of over Rs 4,000 crore

It makes the highest allocation of Rs 2,293.30 crore for centrally-assisted schemes, followed by Rs 641 crore for disaster management, Rs 500 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 200 crore for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, he said. PTI ALM AQS AQS

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:22 IST
U'khand assembly passes supplementary budget of over Rs 4,000 crore

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday passed the state's supplementary budget of Rs 4,063.79 crore on the second day of its ongoing winter session. It was tabled in the House on Monday.

The supplementary budget earmarks Rs 2,071.42 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 1,992.37 crore for capital expenditure, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said. It makes the highest allocation of Rs 2,293.30 crore for centrally-assisted schemes, followed by Rs 641 crore for disaster management, Rs 500 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 200 crore for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, he said. PTI ALM AQS AQS

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS-Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for people living with HIV?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the first COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world, HIVAIDS experts and advocates have sought to reassure those living with HIV that they can safely get the coronaviru...

Severe side effects of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine not common: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, December 22 ANISputnik Severe side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech pharmaceutical companies are a rare occurrence, a representative of the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesda...

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020