Supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

The Uttarakhand government has tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore in the state Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session. Through the supplementary budget, the government sought a grant of Rs 2,071 crore under the revenue head and Rs 1,992 crore under the capital head from the Assembly. The supplementary budget has a provision of Rs 200 crore for Kumbh 2021, according to an official release of the state government.

According to the release, the budget has also the provision of Rs 460 crore for PWD works, Rs 641 for disaster management, Rs 500 for PM Sadak Yojana. Parliamentary affairs minister Madan Kaushik said that the government has also arranged a budget for a home guard, PRD and other departments, the revenue deficit is estimated to be Rs 7,549 crore in the original budget.

The three-day winter session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began on Monday and will end on Wednesday. (ANI)