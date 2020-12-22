Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. says Mladenov unable to take up role as U.N. Libya envoy

Reuters | New York | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:48 IST
U.N. says Mladenov unable to take up role as U.N. Libya envoy

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres he will be unable to take up the role as U.N. Libya envoy next year due to "personal and family reasons," a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mladenov has been the U.N. Middle East envoy for the past five years. The U.N. Security Council had last week approved Guterres's proposal to appoint Mladenov as the Libya mediator and Norwegian Tor Wennesland to succeed Mladenov as Middle East envoy.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine by next week- sources

India is likely to approve OxfordAstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday....

LIC requests Karnataka govt to retain it as implementing agency for Bhagyalakshmi

The Life Insurance Corporation LIC on Tuesday has requested the Karnataka government to retain the corporation as the implementing agency for the Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The Bhagyalakshmi scheme provides financial security to the girl child o...

European medicines regulator says cyberattack limited to one IT application

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that its investigation into a cyberattack had shown the data breach was limited to one IT application.Data related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines was the target of a cyberattack earlier this...

Romanian president asks finance minister Citu to form government

Romanias centrist president Klaus Iohannis asked finance minister Florin Citu on Tuesday to lead a centre-right coalition government able to shore up public finances and boost investment.Citus centrist Liberals, who have ruled for the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020