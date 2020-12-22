Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. says Mladenov unable to take up role as U.N. Libya envoy

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres he will be unable to take up the role as United Nations Libya envoy next year due to "personal and family reasons," a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday. for personal and family reasons," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:21 IST
U.N. says Mladenov unable to take up role as U.N. Libya envoy

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres he will be unable to take up the role as United Nations Libya envoy next year due to "personal and family reasons," a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday. Mladenov has been the U.N. Middle East envoy since 2015, charged with mediating between Israel and the Palestinians. The U.N. Security Council last week approved Guterres's proposal to appoint Mladenov as Libya mediator and Norwegian Tor Wennesland to succeed Mladenov as Middle East envoy.

Mladenov told Guterres on Monday that when his current role finishes on Dec. 31 he will resign from the United Nations and "will not be able to take up the position as special envoy for Libya ... for personal and family reasons," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. Acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams will continue in the role, Dujarric said. Mladenov was due to replace Ghassan Salame, who stepped down as the U.N. Libya envoy in March due to stress.

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In October, the two major sides in the country’s war - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) - agreed a ceasefire.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British trans clinic appeals puberty blockers judgment

Englands only youth gender clinic said on Tuesday it had sought leave to appeal a court ruling that has stopped its doctors from being able to prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to under-16s without a judges approval.The Tavistock clinic had ...

EXCLUSIVE-Leonardo hack targeted military plane details, arrest warrant shows

An investigation into a data theft at Leonardo has found that a hacker working inside the Italian defence group appeared to target details of Europes biggest unmanned fighter jet programme and aircraft used by the military and police, an ar...

Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. The attack, based on intelligence provi...

Czech parliament extends government's emergency powers to Jan. 22

The Czech government won a 30-day extension to its emergency powers from parliament on Tuesday as it considers further tightening restrictions to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.The Czech Republic has seen an uptick in infections in December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020