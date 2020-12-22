Left Menu
Journalist robbed at gunpoint in east Delhi

A 30-year-old journalist of a news agency was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne men in east Delhis Shakarpur area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday, they saidThey rushed to the spot and found the victim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:27 IST
A 30-year-old journalist of a news agency was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne men in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday, they said

They rushed to the spot and found the victim. The victim said that three persons on a motorcycle robbed his mobile phone and identity card at gunpoint, and he also got injured during the incident

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shakarpur police station, a senior police officer said. An investigation is underway and nearby CCTV footage is being checked to identify the accused person, police added.



