Delhi Police denies permission to RLD to pay tributes to ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Rashtriya Lok Dal to pay tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 118th birth anniversary at central Delhis Kisan Ghat area citing COVID-19 guidelines, officials said on TuesdayThe birth anniversary of the former prime minister is on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:13 IST
The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Rashtriya Lok Dal to pay tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 118th birth anniversary at central Delhi's Kisan Ghat area citing COVID-19 guidelines, officials said on Tuesday

The birth anniversary of the former prime minister is on Wednesday. Police have cited the ongoing COVID-19 situation as the reason behind denying permission. In a letter written to the RLD, police said their request to pay tributes at Kisan Ghat on Wednesday from 7.30 am to 10.30 am onwards has been considered and rejected due to the present COVID-19 outbreak and as per the guidelines issued by the central government for lockdown and law and order and traffic reasons.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

