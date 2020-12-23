HC expresses displeasure over Puri custodial death probe

Adjudicating over a petition seeking a judiciary-monitored probe into the alleged custodial death of a history-sheeter in Puri, the Orissa High Court Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the investigation carried out in the case so far by the police. K Ramesh was allegedly killed in custody by the Baselisahi police of Puri district last month, following which the then SP Akhilesvar Singh was shunted.

Local advocate Sarat Kumar Rayguru approached the high court, seeking a court-monitored probe into the case, adequate compensation for the family of the deceased and stringent punishment for the erring policemen. The court, while hearing the plea, sought to know from the advocate general (AG) if any policeman has been booked for murder charge in the case, Rayguru's counsel Deepak Kumar Mohapatra said.

It also asked the AG to submit all case records, including the post mortem result and the action-taken report by the next date of hearing, which is on January 11. The high court further said that all investigations should be conducted in accordance with National Human Rights Commission guidelines.