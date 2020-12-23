Maha: Civic official held for graft in Ambernath

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a tax inspector of a civic body for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,600 in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the ACB's Thane unit nabbed Devisingh Patil (54), a tax inspector with the Ambernath Municipal Council, on Tuesday, the official said.

According to an ACB release, the accused demanded Rs 5,600 from the complainant for revised taxation of the latter's house. The aggrieved complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid and the inspector was caught accepting the bribe amount, it was stated.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, the official added.