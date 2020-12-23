Bridegroom, his brother booked for celebratory firing in UP

Bridegroom, his brother booked for celebratory firing in UPPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:32 IST
A case has been registered against a man for firing with a gun during his wedding celebrations in Shamli district, police said Wednesday
Mohit Kumar and his brother have been booked under IPC sections and the Arms Act, the police said, adding that both are absconding
The action was taken after a purported video surfaced online in which Kumar was seen firing with a gun at his wedding in Gogwan village in the district.
