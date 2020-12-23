Gujarat HC discharges NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja in Arms Act case

The Gujarat High Court has discharged NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja in a criminal case registered against him under the Arms Act in 1998. In an order issued on Monday, Justice Vipul Pancholi allowed the discharge plea of Jadeja, after his lawyer argued there was no evidence against him and the statement made by the co-accused was not admissible before law.

Jadeja is an MLA from Kutiyana in Porbandar district. The case was lodged against Jadeja in Porbandar after he was allegedly caught with weapons in 1998.

The HC had earlier stayed framing of charges against him in a local court. Jadeja moved the HC in 2015 after the lower court rejected his plea to discharge him in the case.

Jadeja, the only NCP MLA in Gujarat, has several criminal cases registered against him, including of rioting armed with deadly weapons, voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, inpolice stations in Porbandar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, as per his poll affidavit.