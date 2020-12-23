Village head held over clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The head of Khandrawli village in neighbouring Shamli district has been arrested in connection with a clash in which two men were shot dead and another was injured last week, police said Wednesday

A case has been registered against village head Sompal, his two sons and his supporters, Station House Officer of the Kandhla police station Rozan Tyagi said

The clash broke out between two groups following a dispute over the venue of a meeting of a sugarcane farmers' society on December 19.