Two people dead in road accident in UP's Firozabad

Two people dead in road accident in UP's FirozabadPTI | Firozabad | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:00 IST
Two labourers working on a bridge were run over by an unidentified vehicle in a town in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, both aged around 26, were working on a bridge in Shikohabad when the accident took place, Circle Officer Baldev Singh said.
He said efforts were underway to identify them. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
