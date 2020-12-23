Left Menu
CBI charge-sheets Principal of NDA Khadakwasla for allegedly cheating defense ministry

The CBI has charge sheeted the Principal of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Om Prakash Shukla for allegedly making false claims about his teaching experience in his application to the Union Public Service Commission 12 years ago, officials said Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:42 IST
The CBI has charge-sheeted the Principal of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Om Prakash Shukla for allegedly making false claims about his teaching experience in his application to the Union Public Service Commission 12 years ago, officials said Wednesday. The CBI booked Shukla in 2018 in a case of alleged fraudulent appointments in the NDA's civilian faculty on the basis of exaggerated claims in research and teaching experience and API scores.

The central probe agency carried out searches on June 6, 2018, at the premises of the accused which had led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the officials said. In its charge-sheet filed before a special court in Pune, the CBI has alleged Shukla made false claims about his teaching and research experience to the UPSC on the basis of which he was appointed as Economics Professor in NDA in 2007-08.

He was later appointed as Principal of the NDA in 2011 on the basis of the claims, thereby allegedly cheating the Defence Ministry, CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

