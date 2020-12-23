Left Menu
Bihar CM underscores need to modernise police force

Emphasising the need to modernise its police force, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the state government will make funds available from its resources apart from the Centres support for the purpose.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:06 IST
Bihar CM underscores need to modernise police force

Emphasising the need to modernise its police force, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the state government will make funds available from its resources apart from the Centre's support for the purpose. Speaking to senior officials after visiting the police headquarters here, the chief minister asked them to make the Forensic Laboratory at Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir functional at the earliest and ensure specialised training for police personnel.

The officials were directed to identify suitable places for imparting specialised training for which all sorts of resources would be made available by the state government, he said. The number of doctors at the hospital built at the Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir should be increased and necessary arrangements should be made in the institution for providing training, Kumar said.

Police officers concerned were asked to prepare a detailed plan for modernising the police force. They were also asked to install CCTV cameras in sensitive areas at the earliest.

Later talking to reporters, the chief minister said, the state government is working with alacrity in dealing with law and order and controlling crime. ''We have detailed discussions on it with officials of home department and police. We are carrying out a detailed survey on every aspect and I am confident that the law and order situation will improve further,'' the chief minister said.

