IAS officer held on corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday arrested an IAS officer on corruption charges, an official said

Baran collector Indra Singh was removed from the post after his personal assistant (PA) was held taking a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh on December 9. The IAS officer was awaiting posting orders when arrested on Wednesday. His PA Mahaveer Nagar has disclosed that he had taken the bribe on behalf of the collector following which investigation against the officer was started. “Investigating officer arrested the officer on Wednesday on graft charges. His involvement in the bribery case came during the investigation,” DG (ACB) B L Soni said.