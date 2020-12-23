Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officer held on corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday arrested an IAS officer on corruption charges, an official saidBaran collector Indra Singh was removed from the post after his personal assistant PA was held taking a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh on December 9. The IAS officer was awaiting posting orders when arrested on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:51 IST
IAS officer held on corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday arrested an IAS officer on corruption charges, an official said

Baran collector Indra Singh was removed from the post after his personal assistant (PA) was held taking a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh on December 9. The IAS officer was awaiting posting orders when arrested on Wednesday. His PA Mahaveer Nagar has disclosed that he had taken the bribe on behalf of the collector following which investigation against the officer was started. “Investigating officer arrested the officer on Wednesday on graft charges. His involvement in the bribery case came during the investigation,” DG (ACB) B L Soni said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca submitted data for vaccine approval, UK's Hancock says

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its COVID-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.Im delighted to be able to tel...

UK returnee identified in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday identified a man who recently returned from the United Kingdom to the Odisha capital, amid concerns over the detection of a mutated strain of COVID-19 in the European country. The perso...

EU to spend hundreds of millions more on refugees in Turkey

The European Union plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros over the next year helping refugees living in Turkey, most of them people who fled the war in Syria. The EUs executive body, the European Commission, said Wednesday that it is ...

Attempt to murder case against 13 farmers for blocking Haryana CM's convoy

The Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting on Wednesday, a day after a group of people protesting against the Centres farm laws allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattars convoy and hurled st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020