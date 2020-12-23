Left Menu
Centre weaponising probe agencies, BJP should fight me politically: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Centre of weaponising probe agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI for political gains, and said the BJP should stop harassing her friends, family and party colleagues.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Centre of ''weaponising'' probe agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI ''for political gains'', and said the BJP should stop harassing her friends, family and party colleagues. During a press conference at her Gupkar residence here, the former chief minister said the BJP should should fight her politically and stop using these agencies like its ''mistresses''.

''The witch-hunt which the Central government had started has reached its peak. For the last two years, they have been looking around for my assets, properties or houses in my name. ''When they could not get anything from there, they resorted to raids on the houses of my family members, relatives, friends and colleagues. The ED is being misused. The NIA and ED are being weaponised,'' Mufti alleged. Referring to the arrest of PDP youth leader Waheed Para by the NIA in a terror case, she said, ''You (BJP) have the might of the government, so many MPs. If you have to fight me, do so politically and not through the NIA, ED and CBI.'' The NIA arrested PDP youth wing president Parra in connection with a terror case on November 25. ''As they have nothing to stick to me as far as corruption is concerned, they have tried through Para to connect me to terror-funding. This is injustice and cowardice on their part. If they have to fight a lady, fight politically. They fought (in the DDC polls) and lost,'' the PDP chief said.

She alleged that Para was kept under NIA custody for about a month ''with the sole purpose that he accepts something so that it ultimately is connected to her''. ''My colleagues have been taken into custody... I was conveyed a lot of times to think about my future and stop being concerned about Jammu and Kashmir, but I did not accept it,'' Mufti said.

She said if the government wants to arrest her, it should come straight to her and stop harassing her family members, relatives, friends and party colleagues. ''You are using these agencies like your mistresses. If they do not have courage to fight a woman politically, then, I think, they should wear bangles and sit at home... I do not think they have any moral authority to rule. Whatever act they bring, people come out on roads (to protest). They have destroyed the constitution,'' Mufti said.

The PDP chief alleged that the government was investigating and auditing the mausoleum of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed at Bijbehara in south Kashmir. ''They have stooped to such a low level that they are investigating and auditing the mausoleum of Mufti sahab. The information I have is that they are looking into where the money came from to build that. They do not leave even a dead person,'' she said.

The PDP president expressed happiness over the results of the DDC polls, saying she was pleasantly surprised because the BJP had ''bulldozed'' her party. About the BJP winning three seats in the Valley, she alleged ''the party used money, machinery and manipulation to win the seats''. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 75 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

''They (BJP) thought people are not with the parties here, but the results have shown that the people are with the NC, PC and PDP,'' Mufti said..

