Man held with 5 kg cannabis in J-K's Rajouri

A man was arrested with a consignment of five kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said. Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said that a team intercepted a car at Darhali bridge and carried out a thorough search of the car.

They recovered 252 rolls of cannabis weighing around five kilograms. He added that the man identified as Sharaz Ahmed has been arrested and booked in a case. Further investigation into the matter is going on, he added.