Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held with 5 kg cannabis in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said that a team intercepted a car at Darhali bridge and carried out a thorough search of the car.They recovered 252 rolls of cannabis weighing around five kilograms. He added that the man identified as Sharaz Ahmed has been arrested and booked in a case.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:27 IST
Man held with 5 kg cannabis in J-K's Rajouri

A man was arrested with a consignment of five kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said. Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said that a team intercepted a car at Darhali bridge and carried out a thorough search of the car.

They recovered 252 rolls of cannabis weighing around five kilograms. He added that the man identified as Sharaz Ahmed has been arrested and booked in a case. Further investigation into the matter is going on, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Opening-night rosters feature 107 international playersOpening night rosters for the National Basketball Associations 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 inte...

Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said WednesdayHazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on ...

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesda...

Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

Sterling rose around 1 on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties. A deal is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020