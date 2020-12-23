Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju flags off Brahmaputra river rafting expedition

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday flagged off the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan, a river rafting expedition and public outreach programme, in Arunachal Pradeshs Upper Siang district.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:36 IST
Rijiju flags off Brahmaputra river rafting expedition
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday flagged off the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan, a river rafting expedition and public outreach programme, in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. The Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs flagged off the expedition from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling.

The event is being organised by the Brahmaputra Board under the Centre's Ministry of Jal Shakti with the support of the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The objective of the event is to act as a public outreach programme aimed at youths and students to popularise the concept of ''living with the river''.

A combined data collection and sampling exercise will be undertaken on river water quality, sediments, bank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route, in collaboration with various reputed institutes. The rafting expedition will comprise two legs covering around 900 km.

The Arunachal leg will move along the Siang river till Pasighat in East Siang district. Upon entering Assam's Dhemaji district from Pasighat, the Assam leg will start along the Brahmaputra river, terminating at Assameralga in Mankachar district near the India-Bangladesh border.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Opening-night rosters feature 107 international playersOpening night rosters for the National Basketball Associations 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 inte...

Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said WednesdayHazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on ...

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesda...

Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

Sterling rose around 1 on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties. A deal is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020