Rijiju flags off Brahmaputra river rafting expedition

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday flagged off the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan, a river rafting expedition and public outreach programme, in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. The Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs flagged off the expedition from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling.

The event is being organised by the Brahmaputra Board under the Centre's Ministry of Jal Shakti with the support of the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The objective of the event is to act as a public outreach programme aimed at youths and students to popularise the concept of ''living with the river''.

A combined data collection and sampling exercise will be undertaken on river water quality, sediments, bank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route, in collaboration with various reputed institutes. The rafting expedition will comprise two legs covering around 900 km.

The Arunachal leg will move along the Siang river till Pasighat in East Siang district. Upon entering Assam's Dhemaji district from Pasighat, the Assam leg will start along the Brahmaputra river, terminating at Assameralga in Mankachar district near the India-Bangladesh border.