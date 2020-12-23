Dozens dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in an attack early Wednesday by gunmen in Ethiopia's western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence between rival ethnic groups in the region.

One farmer in the town of Bulen told Reuters he saw dozens of dead bodies in a field near his home. Another resident of the town, who said armed men stormed the area around 6.00 a.m. (0300 GMT), told Reuters he counted 20 bodies in a different location.

