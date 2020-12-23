Left Menu
Notification issued for inclusion of 23 villages in Pune city

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:07 IST
The Maharashtra government onWednesday issued a primary notification for the inclusion of23 fringe villages in Pune municipal limits

With this notification issued by the urban developmentdepartment, the process of merging the villages into the civiclimits has started, an official said

The state government has invited objections orsuggestions from the people in 30 days about the merger ofvillages.

