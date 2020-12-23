Notification issued for inclusion of 23 villages in Pune city

Notification issued for inclusion of 23 villages in Pune cityPTI | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:07 IST
The Maharashtra government onWednesday issued a primary notification for the inclusion of23 fringe villages in Pune municipal limits
With this notification issued by the urban developmentdepartment, the process of merging the villages into the civiclimits has started, an official said
The state government has invited objections orsuggestions from the people in 30 days about the merger ofvillages.