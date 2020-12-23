Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to prevent damage to the foundation of the temple due to flow of the Saryu water. He said the work will start in January and experts from different engineering institutes are preparing a report over it. The trust on Wednesday also held meeting with leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad and discussed the progress on the construction of the temple.