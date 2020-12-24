BSF organises plantation drive on Zabarwan hills in Srinagar

Border Security Force (BSF) has organised a plantation drive on Pantha Chowk area's Zabarwan hills here. Speaking to ANI, MA Joyee (DIG BSF Srinagar Sector) said, "This plantation drive which took place, as you know it is very important to save trees and in our country, a campaign is underway to do so."

"In the eastern portion of Zabarwan hills, there are very few trees so the plantation was done here. We planted more than 4,000 trees and our target is to plant 11,600 trees. It will continue in the future," he said. "I thank all the jawans and their families who participated in this campaign," he said adding, "We will take this initiative forward and at the Line of Control (LoC) we will involve our battalions with this initiative and plant trees where the headquarters of battalions are."

A local said that the hills here have fewer trees so plantation was very much required and it should also continue in future. (ANI)