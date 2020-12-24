Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Baramulla
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district in early morning hours of Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:36 IST
"Encounter has started at #Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job." Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)