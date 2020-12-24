Left Menu
Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath

Braving the cold, the Indian Navy personnel are preparing for the Republic Day parade in full swing, starting their practice in the wee hours every day and concluding it in the evening, at Rajpath.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:58 IST
Visual from Rajpath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The morning walkers witness and capture the practice session of Indian Navy personnel every morning. They commence their practice at 5:00 am amid the cold weather conditions and conclude it at 7:30 pm each day. Foggy conditions persisted in the national capital this morning resulting in heavy ocular obscurity.

Recently, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on had confirmed that the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be attending India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2021, as the chief guest, adding that it is symbolic of a new era of India-UK ties. In another development, at the Republic Day Parade here, the tableau of Uttar Pradesh will showcase the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya as well as the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

