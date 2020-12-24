Uttarakhand Police announces cash reward for arrest of rape accused
Uttarakhand Police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the arrest of an accused in a rape and murder case of a minor girl in Haridwar, according to state Director General of Police.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:00 IST
The main accused in the case has already been arrested and the reward has been announced for the arrest of co-accused Rajeev, who is absconding after the incident. (ANI)