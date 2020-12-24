Sharpshooter arrested after a brief encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Sharpshooter arrested after a brief encounter with police in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:14 IST
A suspected sharpshooter associated with a gang was arrested following a brief encounter near a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday
Uttam, who is allegedly associated with gangster Sushil Mooch, sustained bullet wounds in the encounter with police personnel near Bahmanheri village under the Kotwali police station limits on Wednesday evening, SHO Anil Kapervan said
The officer said Uttam was taken to a hospital along with a police constable, who was also injured in the exchange of fire.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kotwali
- Sushil Mooch