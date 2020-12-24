Sharpshooter arrested after a brief encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A suspected sharpshooter associated with a gang was arrested following a brief encounter near a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday

Uttam, who is allegedly associated with gangster Sushil Mooch, sustained bullet wounds in the encounter with police personnel near Bahmanheri village under the Kotwali police station limits on Wednesday evening, SHO Anil Kapervan said

The officer said Uttam was taken to a hospital along with a police constable, who was also injured in the exchange of fire.