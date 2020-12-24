Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt issues SOPs for night curfew; train, air services permitted

ln the light of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Karnataka Police on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that has been imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:27 IST
Karnataka govt issues SOPs for night curfew; train, air services permitted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

ln the light of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Karnataka Police on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that has been imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2. In this regard, Karnataka police have promulgated an order which states that the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities.

Kamal Pant, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City said that there will be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicle,s or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. "All industries, companies, organizations which require operations at night will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff. Movement of employees of such organization will be allowed on producing valid lD card issued by their respective organization or institution," the SOP reads.

The industries and factories which require 24/7 operations are allowed to operate without any restrictions. As per the SOP, the movement of long-distance night buses, train services, and air services are permitted.

"To and fro movement of taxis and autos are permitted for dropping or pickup of people to or from bus stops, railway stations and airports. The movement will be allowed on displaying valid tickets and travel documents," it added. The midnight Christmas Mass on 24 will be permitted and the celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities will be as per the guidelines issued earlier.

According to the guidelines, any person violating the above-mentioned containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC. "If the order is breached, the concerned will be dealt with serious legal action. If any person feels affected adversely by this order, can file a petition to modify or cancellation of this order u/s 144(5) and 144(6) to this office or the Government of Karnataka respectively," it further stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday local time announced that George Millers Mad Max Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, and family movie Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, Fur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020