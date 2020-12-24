Left Menu
Russia hands married couple long jail terms for spying for Latvia - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:14 IST
Russia hands married couple long jail terms for spying for Latvia - TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court sentenced a married couple in the Kaliningrad region to long jail terms on Thursday after finding them guilty of treason on behalf of Latvia, the TASS news agency reported.

The wife, Antonina Zimina, who received 13 years, was recruited by Latvia's security services in 2012 and gathered classified information which she had handed over, Russia's Federal Security Service was cited as saying.

Her husband, Konstantin Antonets, got 12.5 years, TASS said.

